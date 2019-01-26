SAUK PRAIRIE - Jean Alice Curtin, age 92, left this world on Jan. 17, 2019, to join God and be reunited with her beloved husband, Robert, who preceded her in death. Jean was born Aug. 16, 1926, to Fred and Sylvia Lachenmaier in Milwaukee. Jean grew up in Milwaukee attending Hartford Avenue School, Riverside High School and Mount Mary University. She graduated from Mount Mary with a B.S. degree in Foods and Nutrition in 1948. She was then employed by the Milwaukee Electric Company in their test kitchen.
On April 19, 1952, Jean married the love of her life, Robert Curtin, at St. Monica's Catholic Church in Whitefish Bay. The young bride then moved to Sauk City where she lived for 66 years. She poured her heart and soul into being the best wife and mother she could. Her home was always warm and inviting.
Jean's passion was raising her four children. She volunteered at St. Aloysius Catholic School when the children were young, played bridge in many different groups, enjoyed time with friends, was an avid Packers fan and loved to travel with her family.
Survivors include four children, Ellen Hilliard of Bloomington, Minn., Joseph (Suzan) Curtin of Gillette, Wyo., Mary (Steven) Baker of Payson, Ill., and David (Suzanne) Curtin of Stevens Point; five grandchildren, Christopher, Joseph, Tiffany, Robert and Michael; and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; her parents; and her brother, Robert Lachenmaier.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, at ST. NORBERT'S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Roxbury, which will be followed by a graveside blessing and internment in St. Norbert's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.