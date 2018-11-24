MADISON—Muriel Curry, 92, of Madison, passed away on Nov. 20, 2018, at Agrace HospiceCare, surrounded by her family. She was born in Naperville, Ill. in 1926, the daughter of George and Marion (nee Walker) Clapp. In 1950, she married Robert L. Curry, the love of her life.
Muriel went to Appleton High School, Lawrence University, and University of Wisconsin, where she received a B.S. in Psychology. She was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority and was voted Sweetheart of Sigma Chi, which delighted and amused her. Muriel devoted herself to her husband, family and friends, and did volunteer work with the Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts, Friends of the Arts, Attic Angels, and Kappa Alpha Theta. She was president of Lawyers’ Wives, a member of PEO, and supported causes important to her including public radio and television, Planned Parenthood, many environment organizations, and children in developing countries.
Muriel was a birder, an animal lover, a knitter, a creative intuitive cook, and a good piano player. She wrote beautiful, chatty, detailed letters in her clear voice. She loved the “whack-whack” of doubles tennis with friends and Bob, jazz, the English comedies and Jeopardy, after which she would have a martini and chat with her dear friend Margaret, “Did you get the final question?” Chances are, she had. She was immensely curious about the world and an avid reader, particularly of European history, which she liked to discuss with her grandchildren. She enjoyed bridge, backgammon, and Chinese checkers, in which she was reigning champ at the family cottage on Velvet Lake as long as she could see the board. Bob and Muriel traveled the world together, sometimes on a genealogical hunt, often with their good friends from Cuna Mutual, and for the last three decades spent their winters in Naples, Fla.
Muriel was a wonderful daughter, mom and grandmother who loved her large and expanding family. She is survived by her son, Robert (Deborah); daughters, Laura (Mick) Kohl and Melinda (Matthew) Douglass; nine grandchildren, Georgia, Finn and Peter Magnus Curry, Elizabeth Kohl (Thomas Shuster), Emily (Aaron) Zenner, Abigail Muriel and Bobby Kohl, and Lindsey and Samuel Douglass; one great-grandchild, Wesley Zenner; and many nieces and nephews. She had lifelong friends from Appleton, Madison, Naples, Velvet Lake, all the way back to Naperville. Muriel is preceded in death by her parents; her aunt, Virginia; and husband, Bob.
The family will have a private service with a memorial gathering in the spring. If you wish to honor Muriel’s memory, donations may be made to the Nature Conservancy. The family would like to thank Agrace HospiceCare, Dr. Vidthya Abraham of UW Health, and Oakwood Hebron Skilled Nursing for their kindness and care.
