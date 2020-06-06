Currier, Llyod

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MUSCODA - Llyod Currier, of Muscoda, Wis., passed away at home on April 16, 2020, after a two year battle with cancer.

Llyod was born on Sept. 27, 1952, in Madison, Wis. Llyod served in the U.S. Marines and was stationed at Panama.

Llyod had worked for Forest Products in Madison for many years. He made a lot of friends during his time there. Llyod's passions were fishing and hunting turkey, duck and deer.

Llyod is survived by two brothers and three sisters, Lyle (Colleen) Currier, Edith Haakenstad, Larry (Judy) Currier, Dorothy (Melvin) Gebork and Sue (Jan) Currier. He is also survived by his best friend, Gary (Sandy) Fry, and all of his nieces and nephews. Llyod was preceded in death by his father, Lyle Currier, and his mother, Nancy Currier Martion

The day you passed away an angel came down to take you home.

There will be a memorial service for Llyod at a later date.

