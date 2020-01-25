Curning, John F., Jr.

COTTAGE GROVE - John F. Curning, Jr., age 70, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11:30 a.m., on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, with a luncheon to follow. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.