Curley, William Christopher

MADISON - William Christopher Curley born December 28th, 1979 in Madison, Wisconsin, passed away May 26, 2020, at the age of 40 in Madison, Wisconsin. He passed away unexpectedly from an undiagnosed heart condition. Chris enjoyed going golfing with his friends and family. He also spent many weekends practicing baseball with his son, Christopher Curley. Almost every Tuesday he would go out to movies with his best friend, Travis, Christopher, or Carson, his nephew. Every so often he would go to the dog park with the two family dogs, Ava and Jade. He survived by his mother, Kathy Curley, his son, Christopher Curley, his brother, Michael Curley, his nephew, Carson Curley, his niece, Cassie Curley, and his best friend, Travis. Some other people that meant a lot to him were Patty, Nick, Terry, and John Quartuccio. He has proceeded in death by his father, William L Curley, and his grandparents Claron and Becky Burnat. Memorial Service will be held at a later date.