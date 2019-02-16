MADISON - Jean P. Curley, age 86, of Madison, passed away following a brief illness on Feb. 14, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born in Racine on Nov. 13, 1932, to the late Alfred and Anne (Bradley) Robinson. Jean married William A. Curley on Nov. 26, 1955. After building a loving family together, he preceded her in death on May 8, 1983.
Family, travel and reading were the things Jean loved. Her suitcase was always packed and passport at hand for the next adventure. She touched the lives of family and friends with her nurturing heart and spunky character. As caregiver for one of her many grandchildren, she became an honorary "bus stop mom."
Jean is survived by her daughters Ann, Beth (Richard) Prestine, Kathy (Bill) Kollath, and Peggy; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Pat; and son, Bill.
Our family extends a special thank you to the medical staff of UW Hospital, especially her incredible nurse, JD, and the loving staff of Agrace HospiceCare.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Agrace or a favorite charity.
