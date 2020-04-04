Curless, Marian

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MCFARLAND—Marian Curless, age 99, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020. She was born June 20, 1920, in Fall River, Wis. to Emil and Irene Schultz.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Marian united in marriage Nov. 27, 1945, to Palmer Curless. She was a beautician at Manchester’s Department Store on the Square, and later employed with the McFarland School District, then McFarland State Bank. An avid golfer and team member. A loyal fan of the Wisconsin Badgers and Green Bay Packers. She enjoyed reading immensely, but her true passion was cooking. She was famous for her fruit pies, jams and Christmas cookies.

She is survived by her children, Gregory (Judy) Curless and Marjean Randolph. Her grandchildren include Timothy (Ashley) Curless, Jeffrey (Jenna) Curless, Alex Curless, Amanda Randolph and Jenna Randolph; great-grandchildren, Hadley and Hudson (Timothy and Ashley) Curless; a sister, Geraldine Schwalm; and brother, Eugene (Bev) Schultz.

Marian was preceded in death by husband, Palmer; brothers, Lawrence, Rueben and Virgil; and a sister, Dorothy Duckworth.

Special thank you to the caring staff at The Waterford at Fitchburg and Agrace Hospice.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of Marian Curless as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.