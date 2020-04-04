Curless, Marian

MCFARLAND—Marian Curless, age 99, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020. She was born June 20, 1920, in Fall River, Wis. to Emil and Irene Schultz.
Marian united in marriage Nov. 27, 1945, to Palmer Curless. She was a beautician at Manchester’s Department Store on the Square, and later employed with the McFarland School District, then McFarland State Bank. An avid golfer and team member. A loyal fan of the Wisconsin Badgers and Green Bay Packers. She enjoyed reading immensely, but her true passion was cooking. She was famous for her fruit pies, jams and Christmas cookies.
She is survived by her children, Gregory (Judy) Curless and Marjean Randolph. Her grandchildren include Timothy (Ashley) Curless, Jeffrey (Jenna) Curless, Alex Curless, Amanda Randolph and Jenna Randolph; great-grandchildren, Hadley and Hudson (Timothy and Ashley) Curless; a sister, Geraldine Schwalm; and brother, Eugene (Bev) Schultz.
Marian was preceded in death by husband, Palmer; brothers, Lawrence, Rueben and Virgil; and a sister, Dorothy Duckworth.
Special thank you to the caring staff at The Waterford at Fitchburg and Agrace Hospice.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
