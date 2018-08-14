MADISON - Ronald James Cunningham, age 79, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018. The son of James and Helen Birch Cunningham, he was born Feb. 13, 1939, in Madison. He attended Edgewood High School and graduated with the class of 1957. He married Jocelyn Snyder on Jan. 3, 1959. In 1972, he moved their family of seven to the mountains of Montana, returning to Wisconsin in 1987.
Ron was a man with many skills, he owned and operated an award winning service station, working in logging, heavy construction, carpentry and as a campground keeper. For many years he operated a shop from his home in Verona, servicing and restoring vehicles. Ron had a gift for transforming any space into a beautiful oasis. He was also known for his love of horses and dogs, caring for them throughout his life.
After his divorce, he made a life with Dara Longhenry. A man who loved to travel, they made many trips back to the mountains of Montana and many other places including New England, Florida, Washington, Alaska, Mexico, Hawaii and Aruba. Ron found joy in the simple things; the everyday bustle of his shop, visits from friends, and the coming and goings of his regular customers. He most enjoyed visits from his children and grandchildren and grilling one of his legendary steaks with his one-of-a-kind mushroom sauce.
He is survived by his wife, Dara Longhenry; his five children, Steve (Jeri) Cunningham, Glendale, Ariz., Laura (Steve) Novak, Spanaway, Wash., Christina Cunningham, Madison, Bridgit (Bryan) Clements, North Pole, Ark. and Joel (Jodi) Cunningham, Belleville; his four sisters, Patsy McComish, Judy Viney, Marie Wheeler, and Donna Loeffelholz; his nine grandchildren, Brian, Ashley, Nicolle, Courtney, Bryan, Jesse, Raina, Isaac and Elizabeth; and eight great-grandchildren.
Please join our family in a celebration of his life on Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, at the TOWN OF VERONA HALL, 7669 County Highway PD, in Verona, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m..
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Kidney Fund, www.kidneyfund.org.
