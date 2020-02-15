Cunningham, Margaret

She was born on Jan. 1, 1916, in Farina, Ill. Margaret graduated from the University of Illinois with a bachelor's degree in Food Science. She later went on to earn another bachelor's degree in Social Work and finishing up with a master's degree in Psychology from the University of Louisville. She worked for the State of Illinois as a social worker until 1970 when she left that position for a job with a private adoption agency until she retired in 1986. After she retired, she moved to the Madison area to be closer to family.