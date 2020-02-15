Cunningham, Margaret

CROSS PLAINS - Margaret Cunningham departed this earth on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at home in Cross Plains, Wis., at the age of 104.

She was born on Jan. 1, 1916, in Farina, Ill. Margaret graduated from the University of Illinois with a bachelor's degree in Food Science. She later went on to earn another bachelor's degree in Social Work and finishing up with a master's degree in Psychology from the University of Louisville. She worked for the State of Illinois as a social worker until 1970 when she left that position for a job with a private adoption agency until she retired in 1986. After she retired, she moved to the Madison area to be closer to family.

Margaret was married to William Cunningham in 1946, and the couple had two sons. William passed away unexpectedly in 1959 leaving Margaret to raise their two children.

Survivors include her sons, Michael (Heidi) Cunningham and William (Mickie Benak) Cunningham; granddaughter, Audrey Hall; great-grandsons, Andrew Hall and Ryan Hall; step-grandson, Lucas (Millie) Miller; and step-granddaughters, Tiffany (Michael) Greenheck and Rachel (David) Revolinski. Margaret was proceeded in death by her father, Arthur Burdick; mother, Blanch (Crandall) Burdick; her husband, William Cunningham; and her sister, Annabelle Melton.

A memorial service will be held at MILESTONE SENIOR LIVING, 1870 Market St., Cross Plains, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. All are welcome. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Service information

Feb 29
Memorial Service
Saturday, February 29, 2020
2:00PM-4:00PM
Milestone Senior Living
1870 Market Street
Cross Plains, WI 53528
