MADISON - Louise was born on Sept. 28, 1921, to Margaret and Otto Koehler in Hammond, Ind. and attended Hammond High School and the University of Indiana. She was married on April 18, 1942, to Edward Cunningham just prior to his serving in World War II. After Ed returned from the war, they resided in New York City and Hammond, Ind. where children, Ed, Jr., and Jan were born. While in Hammond, Louise was very active in civic and fraternal organizations. In 1952, they moved to Madison where she and Ed were active members of Grace Episcopal Church. Louise served as president of the Episcopal Church Women, as well as President of the Rector's Guild and St. Margaret's Altar Guild. She was a member of Jaycettes, a Charter member of the Madison Junior Woman's Club and Charter member of the Metropolitan Woman's Club. She was also a member of Abbey Chapter Order of the Eastern Star, Chapter H of PEO, Madison Cancer Society, Attic Angel Association, National Humane Society and served as a board member of the Madison Civics Club.
Louise loved history and traveled with her husband to many European countries and throughout the United States. In retirement, they spent most winters on St. Simons Island where Louise especially enjoyed learning about the early American and Civil War history of the area. She loved reading the books written by Eugenia Price that told of the area’s history and even had the privilege of meeting her at a seminar.
In 2014, Louise and Ed moved to Grand Rapids, Mich. to be near their daughter, Jan and son-in-law, Bob.
Louise will be deeply missed by family and friends. She had an abiding love of the Lord and a deep devotion to her husband and family.
Louise was preceded in death by her loving husband, Edward; her parents; a twin sister, Ann; and sister, Mary. Louise is survived by her son, Edward (Julie) Cunningham, Jr.; her daughter, Jan (Robert) Stone; grandchildren, Scott (Laura Beth) Cunningham , Jenny (Brandon) Crowell, and Sarah (Rob) Pasquinucci; and great-grandchildren, Rhian, Blaine, and Bailey Cunningham, Brice and Braydon Crowell, and Robert and Samuel Pasquinucci. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Episcopal Church, Madison, Wis.