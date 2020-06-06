Cummings, Marlene Ann

Marlene was a remarkable renaissance woman with a wide range of interests and a high level of intellectual curiosity, complemented by natural talent in everything she pursued. She was fearless and would try just about anything, whether it be flying lessons or running for statewide office. One of her most endearing qualities was her love of people. She never met a stranger, leading to a broad diversity of friends and a mutually rewarding experience for all those who were fortunate enough to engage with her.

Marlene, her husband Nelson, and her beloved sons arrived in Madison in 1968. From the moment they arrived and through her retirement, she made a difference in the community. Starting as a volunteer human relations consultant for the Madison Metropolitan School District, she used her natural intellect, compassion gained through her days as a Registered Nurse, and the life experience of a Black woman in the 1960s to formulate a curriculum to educate students on individual differences and prejudice. With the events of the time, this was much needed, and the program eventually expanded to school districts in 27 states and Canada. She shared the message further through her Dear Mrs. Cummings column in the Wisconsin State Journal and through three youth-oriented television shows focusing on understanding and embracing our differences. A woman of many talents, she went on to be a Special Advisor for Women's initiatives for Governor Lee Dreyfus, which included extensive work on the proposed Equal Rights Amendment. Marlene also served as the Secretary of Licensing and Regulation for Governor Tommy Thompson for 14 years.