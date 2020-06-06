Cummings, Marlene Ann

CHICAGO, Ill. - Marlene Ann Cummings, age 84, passed away peacefully in her Chicago home on Friday May 29, 2020, after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease and Dementia. She was born September 25, 1935 in Indianapolis, Ind. to Clarence Ross and Anna Thomas. While her life journey took her to many destinations, Madison, Wis. was the place she called home.
Marlene was a remarkable renaissance woman with a wide range of interests and a high level of intellectual curiosity, complemented by natural talent in everything she pursued. She was fearless and would try just about anything, whether it be flying lessons or running for statewide office. One of her most endearing qualities was her love of people. She never met a stranger, leading to a broad diversity of friends and a mutually rewarding experience for all those who were fortunate enough to engage with her.
Marlene, her husband Nelson, and her beloved sons arrived in Madison in 1968. From the moment they arrived and through her retirement, she made a difference in the community. Starting as a volunteer human relations consultant for the Madison Metropolitan School District, she used her natural intellect, compassion gained through her days as a Registered Nurse, and the life experience of a Black woman in the 1960s to formulate a curriculum to educate students on individual differences and prejudice. With the events of the time, this was much needed, and the program eventually expanded to school districts in 27 states and Canada. She shared the message further through her Dear Mrs. Cummings column in the Wisconsin State Journal and through three youth-oriented television shows focusing on understanding and embracing our differences. A woman of many talents, she went on to be a Special Advisor for Women's initiatives for Governor Lee Dreyfus, which included extensive work on the proposed Equal Rights Amendment. Marlene also served as the Secretary of Licensing and Regulation for Governor Tommy Thompson for 14 years.
Those who knew Marlene remember her energy, infectious laughter, public speaking prowess, compassion, and love for life. She was not afraid to broach difficult subjects and challenge the social ills of racism, sexism, and forms of prejudice that she encountered throughout her life. Most importantly, she was a loving mother, wife, family member, and friend to all who were lucky enough to know her.
Marlene Ann Cummings leaves behind a loving family, including her husband Nelson Cummings (Madison), daughter Carol Hendrix and husband Garry (Beloit), sons Stephen and wife Kathy (Charlotte, N.C.), Jeffrey and wife Deborah (Chicago, Ill.), Timothy “Casey” (Torrance, Calif.), and Patrick and wife Michele (Minnetonka, Minn.). She was blessed with 9 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, 2 sisters-in-law, and many adoring cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father Clarence Ross, mother Anna Thomas, and sister Karen Ross.
A Memorial Service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please visit the memorial site at the link below and share in our celebration of a life well-lived. https://www.forevermissed.com/marlene-cummings/about
