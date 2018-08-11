MONONA / MADISON—John “Jack” Culp, age 80, of Monona, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, at Heritage Monona. He was born on Sept. 13, 1937, in Madison, the son of Carl and Alice (Hackett) Culp. He attended St. Bernard Catholic School and graduated from East High School.
Jack served four years in the U.S. Marine Corps, being stationed in Okinawa. Jack married Jeanne Quinn on Oct. 9, 1965, at St. Bernard Catholic Church. He was a member of the Eastside Club and spent his career in the hospitality industry, finally retiring from Sysco Foods.
Jack enjoyed working with stained glass, reading, boating, fishing and vacationing up north with his brother and his family. He especially enjoyed the nighttime paddle boat excursions with his nephews. Jack was also an avid Badgers fan, and loved spending time with his son and son-in-law drinking wine.
He is survived by daughter, Julie (Aaron) Roush; son, Jim (Desiree) Culp; five grandchildren, Halle, Emily and Matthew Roush, Kirstin (Adam Torres) Culp and Christopher Culp; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jeanne; and brother, Philip Culp.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2450 Atwood Ave., Madison, at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, with Father Michael Radowicz presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Tuesday.
The family wishes to thank Agrace HospiceCare, Heritage Senior Living staff, Oak Park Place Rehabilitation staff and Dr. Albert Musa for all of their wonderful care and support. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
