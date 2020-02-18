Cullen, Thomas E. "Tom"

COLUMBUS - Thomas E. “Tom” Cullen, age 80, passed away on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 at his home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., with visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m., on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at ST. JEROME CATHOLIC CHURCH, Columbus. Visitation will be at St. Jerome Church from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Jerome Endowment Fund Prairie Ridge Health Foundation or Columbus St. Vincent De Paul.