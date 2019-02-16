MADISON - Dr. Frances Culbertson, age 98, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. She was born in Boston, Mass. on Jan. 31, 1921, to parents of humble means. She won a college scholarship, and chose to attend the University of Michigan, where she obtained a doctorate in Social Psychology. It was there that she met her beloved husband of over 50 years, John Culbertson, and the two of them, after an initial stay in Washington, D.C., moved to Madison, Wis. in 1958.
Fran was an occupational trailblazer who earned a doctorate and proceeded to enjoy an illustrious career in an era where that was historically rare. She was a Professor of Psychology at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater for the majority of her life, but proved to be a master of reinvention as she assumed numerous roles throughout her career. She held multiple leadership positions with psychological organizations on the local, national, and international level, including President of the International Council of Psychologists (ICP). She received numerous awards for her contributions to the field of psychology, including the American Psychological Association award for her Distinguished Contributions to the International Advancement of Psychology, as well as the Frances Mullen award from the International Council of Psychologists.
Fran embodied a life-long lust for learning and benefited from the tutelage of a variety of mentors and guides throughout her life. They fostered her professional ambition in response to her intellect, enthusiasm, and general joie de vie. She was beloved by all who met her and she touched many peoples' lives. She encouraged all her children to get a good education and afforded them opportunities in their lives that she never had in hers. Her favorite pastimes included singing in the Madison opera chorus, attending symphony performances at the Madison Civic Center, maintaining her beloved rose garden, and international travel.
Fran will be fondly remembered by her many professional colleagues; relatives; friends; and residents and staff at Attic Angel Place; her children, Jo, John, Lin and Amy; and her grandchildren, Matt and Emily. She once encapsulated her long and vibrant life with her husband and children in three simple words, Parent, Companion, Scholar.
Memorial services are being planned and are likely to occur in late spring. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation to the Agrace Foundation in her name, https://www.agrace.org/donate/donate-today/, or if you prefer to send a check, Agrace Foundation, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI 53711.
