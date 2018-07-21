WAUNAKEE—Sam Cuccia, age 90, of Waunakee, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 30, 2018, at Agrace HospiceCare Inpatient Unit, after a short illness. He was a gentle soul, always compassionate and generous to those he met, never understanding or accepting the suffering in the world, especially of children.
Sam was born Sept. 5, 1927, in Madison, to Nicola and Francesca (Stassi) Cuccia. He graduated from Central High School in Madison in 1945, and entered the Marine Corps where he served with the occupying force in China for two years. He married Wilma June Mueller on Dec. 2, 1950.
Sam retired from 30 years of employment with the U.S. Postal Service in 1992. Prior to his career with the post office, he worked for the Madison Parks Department for many years. He was an avid reader and was particularly fond of Civil War and World War II history.
Sam is survived by his children, Dawn C. Alder (James) and John A. Cuccia (Jennifer); his granddaughters, Abigail Alder Smith (Matthew), Eve and Marie Cuccia; and his great grandchildren, Samantha June and Ryder Cole Smith; one brother, John; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife in 2001; and his sister, Georgia; and brothers, Thomas, Tony, Vito and Joseph.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 28, 2018 at WINN-CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 5785 HIGHWAY Q, Waunakee, at 11 a.m., with a gathering following the service.
Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare. The family would like to thank Agrace HospiceCare for their kind, compassionate and thoughtful care of our father in his last days.