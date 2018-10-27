MADISON - Richard A. "Rich" Cuccia, age 68, passed away at home unexpectedly from heart disease, on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. He was born in Madison's Greenbush neighborhood, to George and Alice Cuccia on April 24, 1950.
Rich's family moved to the Westmorland neighborhood when he was one year old, and he went to Midvale and Cherokee Schools. He graduated from Madison West High School, where he participated in baseball and football and became an avid Brewers, Packers, and Badgers fan. After graduation he moved to Hawaii, where he took a job in construction. Later on in life he worked as a security guard in Las Vegas.
Rich truly enjoyed his father's companionship and fishing daily at 5 a.m. at the Memorial Union Pier. Rich missed his father dearly after his passing in 2013. Rich was a loving and caring son, brother, father, grandfather, and uncle.
Rich is survived by his children, Patrick (Linda) Doran and Ryan Spence; sister, Laura; and brothers, Hank (Karen) and George (Gertie). He is also survived by four grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, who received Rich in heaven with open arms.
Rich will be sorely missed by many relatives and friends. At Rich's request, there will be no visitation or funeral service.
Though his smile is gone forever, and his hand we cannot touch, still we have so many memories of the one we love so much. His memory is our keepsake, with which we will never part; God has him in His keeping, and we have him in our hearts.
Online condolences and memories can be shared at www.cressfuneralservice.com.