Cuccia, John Thomas

MADISON - John Thomas Cuccia, age 87, of Madison, died on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at The Villa Nursing Home in Middleton.
Born in Madison on Oct. 16, 1932, to Sicilian immigrants Nicolo and Francesca (Stassi) Cuccia, John was the youngest of eight children. He was raised in the Greenbush neighborhood and graduated from Central High School in 1950.
John is survived by five adult children, their families; special friend, Rhoda Voss; and nieces and nephews. No funeral will be held. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
