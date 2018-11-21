Cuccia, Father Salvatore Henry O. Praem

DE PERE—Father Salvatore Henry Cuccia, O. Praem, age 78, a member of the Norbertine Community of St. Norbert Abbey, De Pere, and a Norbertine priest, passed into God’s eternal kingdom on Nov. 17, 2018. Father Salvatore (Sal) was born on Sept. 1, 1940, in Madison, to John and Anne (DiSalvo) Cuccia. His home parish was St. Joseph Parish, in Madison.
In 1963, Father Sal received a B.A. degree in Philosophy from St. Norbert College, De Pere, and in 1968 received a degree in Theology from Marquette University, Milwaukee.
Upon entering St. Norbert Abbey, he was vested as a novice on Aug. 28, 1958. He professed simple vows on Aug 28, 1960, solemn vows on Aug. 28, 1963, and was ordained to the priesthood on Sept. 1, 1966. He celebrated 50 years of priestly ordination in 2016.
Father Sal was a faculty member at Archmere Academy, Claymont, Del., from September 1967 to June 1986, where he taught Theology. He was associate pastor at Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, Baltimore, Md., from June 1991 to April 2000 as well as associate pastor at St. Norbert College Parish from 2000 to 2012. He was then named administrator of St. Norbert College Parish from 2012 to 2015. Since 2007, Father Sal served as house superior at St. Norbert Abbey. As such, he had a wonderful gift of bringing people together to share in Norbertine celebrations. He was the chaplain for the Norbertine Associates and co-chaplain of St. Norbert College Department of Alumni and Parent Relations.
Father Sal is survived by the Norbertine Community; sisters, Laura (Dean) Collins, Vincy (Mark Deur) Cuccia; niece, Laurean (Thomas) Butcher; two nephews, John (Julie) Collins and David (Allison) Walford; as well as many grandnephews and a grandniece. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held at CHURCH OF ST. NORBERT ABBEY beginning at 7 p.m., on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018 with Vespers of the Dead—Reception of the Body and concluding at 9 p.m. Visitation will continue on Monday, Nov. 26, 2018 from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. The Mass of Christian Burial, expressing our faith and hope in the promised glory of the Lord’s Resurrection, will be held in the Abbey Church on Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, at 11 a.m. Very Rev. Bradley R. Vanden Branden, O. Praem., Prior of St. Norbert Abbey, will preside at the funeral liturgy. Rev. Stephen J. Rossey, O. Praem. will serve as homilist. Burial will follow immediately in the St. Norbert Abbey Cemetery.
Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere, is in charge of the arrangements.