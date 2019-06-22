MADISON - Dana Joe Crumpton, 52 of Madison, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg.
He was born June 9, 1966, in Jacksonville, Fla., the son of Billy Joe Crumpton and Peggy Ann Barnes. He was united in marriage to his husband, Ronald Lee, May 1, 2016. Dana was very proud to graduate with a Bachelor’s Degree from Globe University and was employed by American Family Insurance. His greatest joy came from his work with the McFarland United Church of Christ youth ministry. He also dedicated himself to helping others by being involved in numerous charities including The Felicia Melton-Smyth Gift Drive for ARCW and the Wisconsin AIDS Ride. Dana also served on the board of directors for the Hypoparathyroidism Association and as their Director of Patient Education.
Survivors include his husband; daughter, Sophia Lee; grandmother, Helen Barnes; brother, Alan (Ann) Barnes; sister, Dawn Barnes; uncle, Kenny (Connie) Jones; aunts, Terry (Jerry) Clark and Barbara Dicks; niece, Alexis (Adam) Crabtree; cousins, Michele Sumrell and Lupe Reyes and son, Sergio. He is further survived by Wayne and Barb Meyer, Kimberly Meyer Kessler (Tom Canetta), Leah Michelle Kessler and son, Axel, Ryan Kessler, and numerous other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; former partner, John Meyer; Nana Merilyn Hodges Moseley; uncle, Bobby Jones, Sr.; and aunt, Linda Meeks.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the McFarland United Church of Christ, 5710 Anthony Street, McFarland, with Rev. Bryan Sirchio and Lisa Hart co-officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hypoparathyroidism Association, the McFarland United Church of Christ Youth, the U.W. Carbone Center, or the Felicia Melton-Smyth Gift Drive. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. LoConte, Dana’s palliative care team at U.W. Carbone Center, the staff of the UW Hospital Infusion Center, the staff on B6/6, and the staff at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg. Also, Dana’s cousins, Michele, Lupe, and Sergio for opening their home to care for Dana and Mel Thompson and Lisa Hart for their care and compassion. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.