MADISON—Mary Louise Cruger, age 89, of All Saints Retirement Center, Highview Dr., Madison, died on Dec. 29, 2018, at UW Hospital in Madison after a short illness. She was born on April 20, 1929, in Madison, the daughter of Anna Wipperfurth, and Victor Cruger. She attended Holy Redeemer Catholic School and graduated from Central High School. She was married to John Carlton (Jack) Kessenich, now deceased, in 1949. She was a longtime member of Our Lady Queen of Peace parish in Madison.
She loved living at All Saints, where she was active in the book club, the garden club, the knitting club, and enjoyed playing bridge, euchre, and pinochle with her many friends. She had a lifelong love of the water and her first home on Lake Mendota held a very special place in her heart. Mary was an active member of the YMCA where she attended water aerobics up until the time of her illness, and she was an avid golfer. Mary loved learning new things from making beautiful batiks, quilts, rosaries, and to learn to speak better Spanish. She was known for her wonderful sense of humor, which she maintained even as age and illness challenged her. Mary was sustained by her faith in God and her unwavering love for her family.
She will be lovingly remembered by her sister, Doris (Richard Dale) of Fountain Hills, Ariz., her children, Robert Kessenich of Mount Horeb, Bettie Kessenich of Madison, Gary Kessenich of Madison, and Katherine Kessenich of Lone Rock; and her grandchildren, Mary (Molly) Regan, Quinn Jordan, and Ellen Carley; and her ‘heart’ daughter Erin Stewart and her two children, Savoi and Moizeé; and many nephews, nieces and friends. She was preceded in death by her brother, Lloyd Cruger; and her granddaughter, Courtney Kessenich.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at OUR LADY QUEEN OF PEACE CHURCH, 405 S. Owen Drive, Madison, on Feb. 20, 2019, at 11 a.m. with Monsignor Ken Fiedler officiating. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass.
Memorials may be made to any charity or organization of your choice.