Crubaugh, Florence Marie (Osthoff)

DODGEVILLE - Florence Marie (Osthoff) Crubaugh, age 86, of Dodgeville passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Upland Hills Nursing and Rehab Center surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Seneca, Wis. on May 22, 1933, the third child and eldest daughter of Elmer and Doris (White) Osthoff. She was a daddy’s girl who inherited her father’s love for sports. She attended grade school in Mount Horeb and was a 1952 graduate of Dodgeville High School. On July 4, 1952, she married her high school classmate, Michael Crubaugh and they often joked that they got married because they were the only ones left in town. While initial attempts at starting a family proved challenging, after prayers to Saint Gerard, they were rewarded with their first son, David in 1955. Little did they know their prayers would be answered 7 more times (Mark, Brian, Terry, Mary, Joseph, Chris and Sheri). While Mike was occupied with running the family business at the Quality Bakery, Florence was occupied with being chief bottlewasher, diaper changer and CEO of the Crubaugh household. She truly cherished and mastered this role. For a period of time, Florence operated a daycare out of their residence. She also was owner and operator of a Buster Brown shoe store back in the 1960’s. In 1979, she took on another role with the opening of Linens & Accents. She had a successful 35 year run and the store became Dodgeville’s go-to spot for gifts and decor and some good visiting time. Florence was a member of the Dodgeville Jaycettes, Dodgeville Kiwanis, a devoted member of the Dodgeville Chamber of Commerce and a key member of the Dodgeville Main Street program.
Florence truly did love all things sports. If you wanted to know what happened on ESPN the night before, you could always just ask Flo. She attended countless Brewers games, including spring training games in Arizona. She loved watching all her kids and grandkids games and was once awarded the “Champion Jock Washer” award. She loved to travel and she and Mike had many great trips with favorites including Europe, Alaska, Florida, Las Vegas and their beloved Santa Barbara, California. Even after Mike’s death in 2005, she continued to travel with her children and grandchildren as well as with her dear friend Janice Carey. Florence had another passion which often involved trips to “church” in Dubuque. Her luck with the slot machines was uncanny and her kids often joked that it was her pacemaker that attributed to her frequent wins.
Mike preceded Florence in death in August of 2005. Additionally, she was preceded by her parents, her in-laws LaVerne and Marcella Crubaugh, her siblings, Bob Osthoff, Dick Osthoff, Phyllis Doyle and Sonia Gregersen and her in-laws, Larry Doyle, Norm Gregersen, Charles Horisberger, Dick Holmes and Duane Honerbaum. She is survived by her children, David (Kris) Crubaugh, Mark Crubaugh, Brian (Julie) Crubaugh, Terry (David) Olson, Mary (Dan) Esch, Joseph (Kim) Crubaugh, Chris (Tori) Crubaugh and Sheri (Jerry) Johnson; her beloved 20 grandkids, Casie, Michael, Brent, Amanda, Courtney, Katie, Josh, Nick, Matty, Michelle, Nate, Mak, Kara, Justin, Tyler, Tommi, Tia, Ben, Leah and Chloe; 23 great grandkids, Emmett, Jackson, Lucas, Lila, Talon, JoJo, Jaden, Josie, Jordyn, Jaxon, Ellie, Kaylee, Molly, Emma, Reilly, Izzy, Bryce, Evan, Alex, Nolan, Keegan, Declan and Ronan; several step-grandkids; her in-laws, Jean Horisberger, Mary Osthoff, Marcia Holmes, John (Jane) Crubaugh and Kathryn Honerbaum.
Florence’s family is forever grateful for the kindness and care provided by Dr. Gordon Grieshaber, the staff at Crestridge Assisted Living, the staff at Upland Hills Health Nursing and Rehab Center and Upland Hills Health Hospice. Special thanks to our dear Mary Murn, Jenny Gorgen and Kara Honerbaum who helped care for her when she was still in her home. We also want to give special thanks to our aunt Kathyrn Honerbaum who was again our pillar of strength.
In light of the current issues surrounding social distancing and in an effort to keep all family members and dear friends safe and healthy, Florence’s family is choosing to hold a Celebration of Life for Florence at a later date. Details will be made available later. Years ago, Florence was the recipient of a civic award for volunteer work she was doing. When asked what gave her the energy to sustain her community work while caring for 8 kids, she said “When you help someone else find happiness, you will find it yourself.” Mom, your kids love you so much and we promise to do our best to continue your shining example.
