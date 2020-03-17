Crubaugh, Florence Marie (Osthoff)

DODGEVILLE - Florence Marie (Osthoff) Crubaugh, age 86, of Dodgeville passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Upland Hills Nursing and Rehab Center surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Seneca, Wis. on May 22, 1933, the third child and eldest daughter of Elmer and Doris (White) Osthoff. She was a daddy’s girl who inherited her father’s love for sports. She attended grade school in Mount Horeb and was a 1952 graduate of Dodgeville High School. On July 4, 1952, she married her high school classmate, Michael Crubaugh and they often joked that they got married because they were the only ones left in town. While initial attempts at starting a family proved challenging, after prayers to Saint Gerard, they were rewarded with their first son, David in 1955. Little did they know their prayers would be answered 7 more times (Mark, Brian, Terry, Mary, Joseph, Chris and Sheri). While Mike was occupied with running the family business at the Quality Bakery, Florence was occupied with being chief bottlewasher, diaper changer and CEO of the Crubaugh household. She truly cherished and mastered this role. For a period of time, Florence operated a daycare out of their residence. She also was owner and operator of a Buster Brown shoe store back in the 1960’s. In 1979, she took on another role with the opening of Linens & Accents. She had a successful 35 year run and the store became Dodgeville’s go-to spot for gifts and decor and some good visiting time. Florence was a member of the Dodgeville Jaycettes, Dodgeville Kiwanis, a devoted member of the Dodgeville Chamber of Commerce and a key member of the Dodgeville Main Street program.