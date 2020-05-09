Crowley, Charles E.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WAUNAKEE - Charles E. Crowley, age 81, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Waunakee Manor in Waunakee. He was born on Aug. 22, 1938, in Darlington, to James and Hazel (Weston) Crowley. He married Barbara (Graczykowski) in 1966.

As a boy, Chuck grew up on a farm; as a young man he joined the U.S. Navy, serving for four years. Following that, Chuck worked as an aide and driver at Mendota Mental Health Institute for his entire employment career, an impressive 35 years, until retirement in 1996. He spent some of his retirement years working at Copps on Aberg Avenue. Chuck loved watching the Packers, Badgers and Brewers, gardening, spending time with others at the local tavern, and, as a younger man, deer hunting and fishing.

Chuck is survived by his wife, Barbara; daughter, Michele; son, Douglas (Angela); grandson, Duncan; granddaughter, Quinn; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Mary Ellen.

Interment will be held for close family at a later date. Chuck's family would like to thank staff at the Waunakee Manor, as well as Agrace HospiceCare for the kind, caring, and compassionate care they gave him. In addition, special thanks to the many nurses and physicians that cared for him in recent years.

