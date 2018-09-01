OREGON / MONROE—David J. Crotty, age 60, of Oregon, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, at home. He was born on Feb. 4, 1958, in Madison, the son of Dale and Donna (Corcoran) Crotty. Dave graduated from Oregon High School in 1976, where he was actively involved in sports. He then graduated from Madison Area Technical College with a degree in Criminal Justice and later attended Edgewood College. Dave married Cindy (Johnson) on April 17, 1982, at Saint Joseph’s Church in Gratiot, Wis.
He worked as a police officer for Capitol Police of Madison, Darlington Police Department, and Monroe Police Department where he was president of the union for many years, and taught RISC to other police officers. Dave enjoyed working the night shift until Dec. of 1994, when he decided to go back to school due to health problems. He attended Edgewood College while working there as well.
Dave enjoyed listening to all types of music including rock, jazz, blues and classical. He was a huge Beatles fan, hence the names of his five kitty companions, Mac, Ringo, Lennon, Harrison and Dylan (Bob). Dave enjoyed going to concerts and musical plays. He was an avid reader all his life, and when he lost his eye sight he listened to books on CD. He loved to learn new things and discuss what he learned with others. If you ever were to be on, ‘Who wants to be a Millionaire,’ you’d want Dave as your phone-a-friend! Dave loved reminiscing about his childhood, having grown up next door to his grandparents, who were a huge part of his and Diane’s life.
Dave is survived by his wife, Cindy; sister, Diane (Scott) Nelson; niece and Goddaughter, Brooke (Aaron) Elenbaum; nephew, Zach Nelson (Brooke Schumann); mother-in-law, Ann Johnson; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; and father-in-law, Wesley Johnson.
Funeral services will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon, at 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 3, 2018, with Father Gary Wankerl presiding. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. A private family burial will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Gratiot, Wis.
Dave is finally at peace and no longer suffering, and reunited with his mom, dad and grandparents. He will forever be in our hearts. Until we meet again…
Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Oregon
Funeral & Cremation Care
1150 Park St.
(608) 835-3515