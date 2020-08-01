Cross, Ellen

For many years, Ellen and Howard enjoyed camping and downhill skiing with their children. Her children have many fond memories of those years. Ellen incorporated educational activities for her children into the many family trips. She loved the study of plants and birds, and was a firm believer in education, encouraging all her children to attend college or vocational school. Ellen took numerous classes to continue her personal education. For the last five years she found a new circle of highly valued friends at Oakwood. Ellen wanted to be self-reliant, to stay active, and to live independently to the end of her life. Her friends, the staff at Oakwood, and the staff at Agrace helped to make this possible. For this, her family is deeply grateful.