Cross, Ellen

MADISON - Ellen Cross was born on January 9, 1924, to Ellen Leta Leady and Carl Thomas Leutenmayer, and passed away on July 28, 2020. Ellen packed a lot into her 96.5 years. One of six siblings, she grew up in Springfield, Ill. She spent time on a farm during the depression. She graduated from nursing school during WWII, and practiced her profession until retiring in her mid 60s.
Ellen married Howard Cross in 1946, before moving to Madison, Wis.
She had six children: Jeffrey and Steven, who predeceased her, Kathleen (Steve) Verrill, Geraldine (Curt) Madsen, Maureen (Mike) Scheall, and Greg (Daria) Cross; her grandchildren who loved her dearly, Sarah (Verrill), Michelle, Justin, Joshua (Madsen), Olivia, Brendan and Isabelle (Cross); and great-grandchildren, Aria, Hailey, and Jameson (Madsen). Ellen is survived by her brother, Bill (Janet) Leutenmayer.
Ellen was very active in her children's education and upbringing, and believed in giving back to her community. Ellen was an active member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Church.
Ellen led various girl scout groups and enjoyed the many activities they offered. Ellen bowled in leagues, enjoyed golfing her entire life, and traveled with her girlfriends and, later, with her husband after they both retired, wintering in southern Texas. She enjoyed stain glass making, playing pool and cards with friends, and learning how to use a computer (thank you grandchildren!).
For many years, Ellen and Howard enjoyed camping and downhill skiing with their children. Her children have many fond memories of those years. Ellen incorporated educational activities for her children into the many family trips. She loved the study of plants and birds, and was a firm believer in education, encouraging all her children to attend college or vocational school. Ellen took numerous classes to continue her personal education. For the last five years she found a new circle of highly valued friends at Oakwood. Ellen wanted to be self-reliant, to stay active, and to live independently to the end of her life. Her friends, the staff at Oakwood, and the staff at Agrace helped to make this possible. For this, her family is deeply grateful.
Contributions in Ellen's name may be made to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, to the staff at Oakwood West, or to Agrace Hospice. A memorial service with immediate family only will be held on Aug. 6, 2020, which will be followed by a celebration with friends at a later date. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
