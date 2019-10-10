VERONA—Nancy Dahlberg Cross-Trefz, passed peacefully at Willow Pointe Memory Care Facility in Verona, Wis., on Sept. 25, 2019. She is survived by her three sons, Jeff Cross, Chad Cross and John Cross; five grandchildren, Max Cross, Hailey Cross, Zoe Cross, Braiden Cross and Presley Cross; and her brother, Marv Dahlberg and family; as well as her cousin, Karen Carlson. Nancy was born on April 7, 1939, in Moline, Ill. She was a compassionate and driven woman, brimming with goodness and love for fellow people. She was a dedicated wife, mother and grandparent, and enjoyed sharing her gift as a singer and piano player with all. Her humanitarian accomplishments include: Founder and Board Member of Canopy (formerly Parental Stress Center), Coined the phrase “Have you hugged your kid today?” and produced the first 1000 bumper stickers, Alderwoman 14th District Madison, Wis. for six years, Committee member of the Madison Area Beltline Upgrade Project 1981-1984, Committee member of the Wisconsin Alcohol 9pm Carry Out Laws, PEO Member—Received Lifetime Achievement Award, Meals on Wheels volunteer, Active Member of the Queen of Peace Church and Founding member of the Queen of Peace “Guitar Mass Band” in the 1970’s. Over the years, Nancy provided regular entertainment for residents of retirement homes in the Madison area. Nancy has touched the lives of her family and so many more people in the world, sometimes with just a positive smile and a loving hug. She will be dearly missed.
