COTTAGE GROVE - Raider Nation lost one of their most loyal members on Nov. 1, 2019. Rick peacefully left this life surrounded by those who loved him. He will be remembered for his generosity, positive attitude and unwavering support of the Oakland Raiders and Chicago Cubs. The only thing Rick had more passion for than his teams were family and friends.
Rick was born to Dickson Faull and Kathleen Berry on Feb 4, 1960. He was further raised into his teens by Kathy and David Crosby. Rick graduated from Monona Grove in 1978, moved to Arizona, and returned to Madison, his forever home. Rick was a friend and trusted bartender at the Laurel Tavern and a strong, dependable Bud-Man. Those years were full of laughs, songs (either from the jukebox, or Rick originals), new friends, heartfelt losses, and many great memories. Rick retired from Gardner’s Bakery after twenty years, a place where Rick made more dear friends.
Rick will be sadly missed by his entire family, Dave and Jan Crosby; sisters, Teri (Don) Dummer, Sheryl (Marty) Cavan; aunts and uncles, Mona Moe, Ed and Pat Crosby, and Arnie and Joette Doye; cousins, Doug Moe, and Joelle Doye. He was the loving uncle to Danielle, Barrett, Taylor, Trey, McKenna and Riley. He was preceded in death by Kathy, Dick; grandparents, aunts and uncles.
With full but heavy hearts we will remember Rick and strive to emulate what we loved so much about him. Rick taught us to love unconditionally and lessons in patience, acceptance and tolerance. Rick’s family is thankful for Dr. Fletcher and the staff at UW’s Carbone Cancer Center. In addition, we are forever grateful to the wonderful team at Agrace. We extend our sincere gratitude to Crow’s Crew, who visited with, cared for and loved Rick in his final months.
Please join us in a celebration of life on November 8th at 1855 Saloon in Cottage Grove, from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. A memorial will begin at 7:00. In lieu of flowers, Rick requested donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn., 38105.