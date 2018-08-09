WAUNAKEE—Oliver Jax Crosby was born Aug. 7, 2018, to the loving parents of Joshua and Allie (Weigman) Crosby, of Waunakee. Although he spent the shortest time on this Earth, he came in and left as the most beautiful and perfect creation of God. All he knew was love, and he too gave love to so many in such a short time.
Oliver is survived by his parents, Joshua and Allie; brother, Sawyer Crosby; paternal grandparents, Steve (Barb) Crosby and Tom Haag; maternal grandparents, Kay Weigman and Tom Jakl; aunts and uncles, Tyler (Hli) Weigman and Jeremy (Kristy) Crosby; cousin, Lily; paternal great-grandma, Diane Austin; maternal great-grandparents, Don and Linda Reitzner; as well as many other family and friends who were anxiously awaiting his arrival.
Oliver Jax is flying in Heaven with his angel sibling, Nana Anne; great-nana Vonny; and great-grandma Katie.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. JOHN’S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 209 South Street, Waunakee, with a visitation at 10 a.m. and Mass beginning at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018.
A special thank you to all of the healthcare professionals for the skill, support, and true empathy that has been provided during this difficult and unexpected time. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been set up by friends through gofundme.com/baby-oliver-memorial-fund. An angel wrote in the book of life, my baby’s date of birth, then whispered as she closed the book, “Too beautiful for earth.”
Winn-Cress Funeral Home
5785 Highway Q, Waunakee
(608) 849-4513