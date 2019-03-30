SAUK CITY - Mary Ann Crosby, age 80, passed away at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg on March 28, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born in New Lisbon on April 16, 1938, to the late Fred and Rena (Newport) Potter. She attended and graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School. Mary was united in marriage to Clifford Eugene Crosby on May 19, 1962; he preceded her in death on April 24, 2004.
Mary was a devoted mother, spouse, grandmother and friend. She was a strong, independent, woman who will be remembered for her caring and positive outlook. She also enjoyed family picnics and trips to Ho-Chunk. Being a homemaker was most important to her as she cherished family gatherings and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed baking and worked in the bakery at Piggly Wiggly for almost 15 years until she retired.
Mary is survived by two sons, Jeff (Amy) Crosby of Mazomanie and Bob (Joy) Crosby of Kaukauna; a daughter, Kim (Mark) Haas of Sauk City; six grandchildren, Jamie (Dylan Handel), Kyle (Samantha) and Leah (Jeremy) Retrum, Nikki (Tommy) Bushman, Riley Haas and Jessica (Conner Barth); and two great-grandchildren, Nadia and Lincoln; siblings, Harold Potter, Bethel (Ron) Johnson and Robert (Betty) Potter; sisters-in-law, Geraldine Potter, Erna Crosby and Theo Nelson. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by siblings, Clayton (Dora) Potter, Ida (Robert) Carey, Francis Potter, Fern (Ralph) Corton and Jerry (Kathleen) Potter; and in-laws, Hilda Potter, Orville Crosby, Russell (Kay) Crosby, Marion (Leonard) Foster and Hugh Nelson.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on April 2, 2019, at FIRST UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST, 504 Washington St., Sauk City. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on April 1, 2019, at HOOVERSON FUNERAL HOME, 251 Water St., Sauk City and will continue the morning of the service at church, one hour prior. Interment will follow in the Sauk City Cemetery.
Mary's family wishes to thank the many healthcare professionals and caregivers at St. Mary's Hospital, Maplewood Nursing Home and Agrace Hospice for their wonderful care. Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com.