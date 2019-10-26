MADISON - Jack Crook, of Madison, Wis., formerly of Menomonee Falls, Wis. Born May 17, 1934, to John and Margaret Crook. Passed peacefully surrounded in love Oct. 21, 2019. Jack married the love of his life and soulmate Louise “Lou” Breymann on June 16, 1956, and they were together in this life for 60 years until her passing on Oct. 14, 2016.
Jack was a complex and wonderful man - always teaching, learning, and questioning - the original life-long learner. He found his calling as an educator and spent most of his career as a high school teacher at Sussex Hamilton (1963-1993). Jack was a mentor, coach, and athlete and had many passions - nature, camping, scouting, geology, geography, UW senior audit classes, pileated woodpeckers, sports, BOOKS, and humor to name a few. When asked what he would describe as his greatest accomplishment, he said his children and grandchildren, whom he loved immensely.
Jack is survived by his kids, Lisa (Rick) Lokken, Tom (Greta) Crook, and Lynea Williams; his beloved grandkids, Peter (Elaine Serpeloni) and Anneliese Lokken, Jonathan, Joseph, and Deenalin Crook, and Kaelyn and Garrett Williams; his sister, Betty Mallow; and brother, Lee “Joe” Crook; and many loving relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held - plans pending. Memorials in Jack’s name may be directed to either Allen Centennial Gardens Community Fund at UW Foundation 1848 University Avenue Madison, WI 53726 or Olbrich Botanical Gardens 3330 Atwood Avenue, Madison, WI 53704.
