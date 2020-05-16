Cronin, John R.

PORTAGE - John R. Cronin, 95, of Portage, and formerly of Beaver Dam, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Divine Savior Healthcare in Portage.

John was born the son of E. Raymond and Laura (Zinn) Cronin on Nov. 21, 1924, in Milwaukee. He served his country in the U.S. Navy during World War II where he was stationed in the Philippines. John was employed with Wisconsin Power and Light Co. for over 39 years. He was married to Mary G. Noerz. John was formerly a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church in Beaver Dam.

John is survived by his daughter, Margaret "Peggy" Cronin of Madison; his grandsons: Colby Carr (fiancée, Ann Hershfeldt) of Denver, Colo., and Christopher Cronin of San Francisco, Calif.; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 70 years, Mary, in 2018; his son, Timothy, in 2019; and three sisters: Lora Cronin, Kathleen Epting, and Marion Dries.

A private graveside service will be held at St. Peter's Cemetery in Beaver Dam. A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date.

Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.

