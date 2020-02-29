Crompton, Veryl Irene (Cozart)

MADISON — Veryl Irene (Cozart) Crompton, age 90, of Madison died on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at her home surrounded by the people she loved.

Veryl is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, James (Caroline) Crompton of Wilmington, Del., Jeffrey (Debra) Crompton of Madison, and Randall (Nancy) Crompton of Two Harbors, Minn.; granddaughters, Nyssa, Rebecca and Amanda (Bradley Wille); great-grandson, Jaxson Crompton; grandsons, Lloyd and Elliott; and special family members, David Adams (Teresa Brewer). She was preceded in death by her parents, Lowell and Fern Cozart; stepfather, Randall Johnson; husband, Roland M. Crompton; siblings; and many other family members and friends.

The family would like to thank the Agrace HospiceCare team for their kindness and compassion, especially Rebecca and Victoria. Veryl's wishes were to remain living in her home until she passed. Her wishes and care were made possible by David Adams, Debbie, Jeff and Amanda Crompton, Jayne Nieman and Teresa Brewer.

A funeral service will be held at TRINITY LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1904 Winnebago St., Madison, at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020, with the Rev. Andy Twiton presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday. Entombment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Veryl's name may be made to Agrace HospiceCare, the Alzheimer’s Association, Dane County Humane Society or Trinity Lutheran Church. Think of Veryl when you eat a sweet treat or her favorite, an Oreo cookie. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East Funeral & Cremation Care 5203 Monona Drive (608) 221-5420

