SUN PRAIRIE / PARK RIDGE, Ill. - Shirley Alice Cromer (nee Krueger), age 91, passed away Nov. 23, 2018, in Sun Prairie, Wis.
She is preceded in death by her parents, the late Clarence and Lily (nee Miller) Krueger. She was the beloved wife of Joseph J. Cromer, whom she married on June 10, 1949; the loving mother of Susan (Robert) Volenec, Randy (Teri) Cromer and John (Kathy) Cromer; devoted grandmother of Matt (Becky) Volenec, Laurel (Nick) White and Neysa (Steve) King; great-grandmother of Maya, Camryn, and Joe Volenec, and Easton and Karley White; and the dear aunt of 13 nieces and nephews.
Shirley and her husband, Joseph, lived in La Grange Highlands, Ill. and Park Ridge, Ill. before settling in Sun Prairie, Wis. They celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary on June 10, 2018. She was very committed to her family and her role as wife, mom, sister, aunt, grandma, and great-grandma. Her kindness and devotion will be greatly missed.
A memorial visitation and service will be held on Monday, January 7, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon, with a service at 11 a.m., at RYAN-PARKE FUNERAL HOME, 120 S. Northwest Highway, Park Ridge, Ill. For online guest book, visit www.ryan-parke.com.