Cromer, Joseph "Bud"

FLAG / SUN PRAIRIE - Joseph (Bud) Cromer, 92, of Sun Prairie Wis., formerly of Park Ridge Il, passed away on Tues, Feb. 18, 2020 at UW University Hospital in Madison, Wis. surrounded by his loving, heartbroken family. Joe was preceded in death by Shirley, his wife of 69 years, and his brother, Al Cromer.He is survived by; children Susan (Bob) Volenec, Randy Cromer, John (Kathy) Cromer; grandchildren Matt (Becky) Volenec, Laurel (Nick) White, Neysa (Steve) King; great grandchildren Maya, Camryn, Joe Volenec Easton, Karley White; brother Bob (Helen) Cromer and 13 nieces and nephews.

