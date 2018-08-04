MADISON / EAGLE RIVER / VENICE, Fla.—Candis F. Croker McGinn, of Madison, Wis., Eagle River, Wis. and Venice, Fla., left this earth peacefully at home on Aug. 3, 2018, surrounded by her family.
Candis was born on Feb. 4, 1949, at the Croker homestead, to Robert Croker and Caroline Mattek Croker. She was a graduate of Eagle River High School, class of 1967. Candis went on to graduate from North Central Technical College. She moved to Madison in 1969, and started her career in legislative and executive branches of State government. She worked in the Capitol for over 25 years, especially enjoying her years with Governor Lee Dreyfus and Governor Scott McCallum.
Candis married James McGinn on Oct. 17, 1981, in Baraboo, Wis. The uttermost joy of her life was her two children, Alexander of Eagle River and Roxane of Chicago. They were her delight. She was never happier than at home, in Eagle River. She and her sister, Nancy, still own the family homestead. Her spirit and heart never left and never will. May she be at peace at her beloved homestead.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and is survived by her brother, Bobby Croker of Eagle River, and three sisters, Connie (Marvin) Spafford of Eagle River, Anita (John) Lansing of Madison and Nancy (Bill) Countney of Greenville.
Candy will be missed dearly but never forgotten. Her spirit is carried on by her husband and two children.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison. A visitation will be held from 3 p.m . until time of the celebration on Tuesday at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank Rebecca and Keri of Agrace HospiceCare. Memorials / donations are encouraged in Candis’s name to Eagle River Historical Society, P.O. Box 231, Eagle River, WI 54521.
