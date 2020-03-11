Croissant, Matthew J. "Matt"

Croissant, Matthew J. "Matt"

{{featured_button_text}}

MADISON — Matthew J. “Matt” Croissant, age 61, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at his home in Madison. He was born in Madison, Wis., on June 16, 1958, the son of Clarence and Wilma (Bast) Croissant. Matt was an avid sports fan, especially football, and greatly enjoyed watching the Packers. He was also a quiet, hard working man who had a great love for his family. Matt is survived by his children, Kristina (Walter) Hinrichs, Anthony (Kelly) Hinrichs, Joel Hinrichs and Jason Hinrichs; grandchildren, Joel, Jr., Autumn, Mikayla, Jasmine, Damian, Leilani, Devin, Alicia, Sapphire, Judah, Asa, Chloe and Daisy; great-grandchildren, Azalea, Avery and Anna; and siblings, Paul, Mike and Preston. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Naomi and Nicky; and his life partner, Beverly Hinrichs. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Croissant, Matthew J. "Matt"

Matthew J. "Matt" Croissant

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2418 N. Sherman Ave.

608-249-8257

To send flowers to the family of Matthew Croissant, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 13
Visitation
Friday, March 13, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Ryan Funeral Home – North Side Chapel – Madison
2418 N. Sherman Avenue
Madison, WI 53704
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 13
Memorial Service
Friday, March 13, 2020
11:00AM
Ryan Funeral Home – North Side Chapel – Madison
2418 N. Sherman Avenue
Madison, WI 53704
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Service begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics