Croissant, Matthew J. "Matt"

MADISON — Matthew J. “Matt” Croissant, age 61, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at his home in Madison. He was born in Madison, Wis., on June 16, 1958, the son of Clarence and Wilma (Bast) Croissant. Matt was an avid sports fan, especially football, and greatly enjoyed watching the Packers. He was also a quiet, hard working man who had a great love for his family. Matt is survived by his children, Kristina (Walter) Hinrichs, Anthony (Kelly) Hinrichs, Joel Hinrichs and Jason Hinrichs; grandchildren, Joel, Jr., Autumn, Mikayla, Jasmine, Damian, Leilani, Devin, Alicia, Sapphire, Judah, Asa, Chloe and Daisy; great-grandchildren, Azalea, Avery and Anna; and siblings, Paul, Mike and Preston. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Naomi and Nicky; and his life partner, Beverly Hinrichs. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of service.