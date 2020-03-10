Croissant, Jeanne R.

MAUSTON - Jeanne R. Croissant, age 57 of Mauston, Wis., passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, after a brief but valiant fight with breast cancer. She was born June 19, 1962 in Madison, Wis., the 7th child of Elroy and Marcella (Crase) Croissant. Jeanne will always be remembered for her no-nonsense approach to life, her naughty sense of humor, the deep love she had for her family and her heart of gold. She always left her door open to whomever needed a place to stay. The Family would like to thank the 6th floor Palliative Care team at Gundersen Lutheran in La Crosse as well as Agrace Hospice for the wonderful care she received during her final weeks. Jeanne leaves behind her two daughters, Natasha (Partner Cody Perkins), Bridget (Chad) Lokken; her five grandchildren, Autumn Croissant, Fallon Croissant-Champlin, Nicolas Croissant, Leonardo Lokken, Lillianna Lokken, and her parents Elroy and Marcella Croissant. She is further survived by a brother, Richard and five sisters, Terra, Rita, Lora, Linda and Brenda as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved brother, Tom and sister, Janet. Memorial Services will take place on Saturday, March 21st, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at the Bible Baptist Church (148 Grayside Ave) Mauston, Wis. Relatives and friends are invited to a gathering on Saturday at the Bible Baptist Church from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. Inurnment will take place at St. Olaf’s Cemetery in Deforest, Wis. at a later date. The HARE FUNERAL HOME in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences available at www.harefuneralhome.com