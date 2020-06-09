Crisafi, Frank J.

STOUGHTON - Frank J Crisafi, age 75, died on Monday, June 8, 2020, surrounded by those who loved him the most, after a brief illness with rapidly progressing dementia at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, Wis.
He was born in Canonsburg, Pa. on April 28, 1945, the son of Nick and Antonette Crisafi.
Frank earned his BA from the University of Pittsburgh and a J.D. from the University of Wisconsin. He taught at the University of Wisconsin Madison in the areas of Criminal Law and Juvenile Justice Administration. Frank was also an adjunct professor at the UW Madison and has conducted numerous seminars and training programs for law enforcement, Social Workers, and educators. He was formerly the First Assistant District Attorney in the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office prosecuting delinquency cases, abuse, neglect, and mental commitment cases. Frank appeared regularly in court representing the interests of children and families. For thirteen years he was in the Legal Counsel's Office for the Madison Metropolitan School District and worked in the areas of Special Education, Student Affairs, confidentiality of records, and general education law. In 2009 Frank retired and was awarded the Tipler Award for Distinguished Service in School Law. He has been training juvenile justice professionals for over 50 years. Frank was an excellent public speaker due to his quick wit and dynamic personality.
In 1976, he married Sharon Pals. They enjoyed spending time with their two daughters.
Frank was an avid lover of horseracing, Brewers baseball, Badgers football and basketball, mowing the lawn and smoking cigars. He was a proud member of Christ the King church. Frank was a staple on Monday mornings for the money counting. He enjoyed nice conversation with Father Steve and the rest of the Christ the King family. Frank was fortunate to have met Pam Eitland later in life and enjoyed many road trips, Brewers games, and grilling out together. Frank led a very full life, one of great career accomplishment and much joy. He was a private man but had a small circle of friends he loved dearly and enjoyed spending time with.
Frank will be remembered for his sense of humor, his love for his children, and never being without his Daily Racing Form. He is survived by his daughters Gina (Chris Friedrich) Crisafi of Windsor and Angela Crisafi of McFarland; and joy of his life grandson Tyler Braukhoff of McFarland. He is further survived by special friends Pam, John and Gail, Henry, Paul, Vic and many other family and friends. Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Nick and Antonette; his wife Sharon; and his brother, Joe.
Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Christ the King Catholic Church, 5306 Main Street, McFarland, with Father D. Stephen Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Cress Funeral Home in McFarland.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Agrace HospiceCare Inc. Special thanks to the staff at St. Mary's hospital and Agrace HospiceCare for taking care of Frank in the last two months of his life. He will be dearly missed.
