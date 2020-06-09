Crisafi, Frank J.

Frank earned his BA from the University of Pittsburgh and a J.D. from the University of Wisconsin. He taught at the University of Wisconsin Madison in the areas of Criminal Law and Juvenile Justice Administration. Frank was also an adjunct professor at the UW Madison and has conducted numerous seminars and training programs for law enforcement, Social Workers, and educators. He was formerly the First Assistant District Attorney in the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office prosecuting delinquency cases, abuse, neglect, and mental commitment cases. Frank appeared regularly in court representing the interests of children and families. For thirteen years he was in the Legal Counsel's Office for the Madison Metropolitan School District and worked in the areas of Special Education, Student Affairs, confidentiality of records, and general education law. In 2009 Frank retired and was awarded the Tipler Award for Distinguished Service in School Law. He has been training juvenile justice professionals for over 50 years. Frank was an excellent public speaker due to his quick wit and dynamic personality.