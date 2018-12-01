MADISON / BOZEMAN, Mont. - Carol Louise Crews, age 67, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, at Agrace HospiceCare, Fitchburg, with her family at her side. Carol was born on April 16, 1951, in Madison, to John and Eleanor (Barber) Crews. She graduated from Stoughton High School in 1969.
Carol was employed as a nurse at St. Mary's Hospital in the neonatal ICU and became friends with many of St. Mary's "family" from departments like lab, pharmacy, psychiatry, and housekeeping. Carol enjoyed weekly trivia contests that were played by those departments "under the radar." Hot summer nights after work Carol and friends went to Lake Wingra or Monona to enjoy a swim, beverage, music, and fellowship. Carol learned to play Sheepshead and frequently played 5-handed until the wee hours. Carol married Bruce Kania in 1976, then moved to Billings, Mont., and then on to Bozeman, Mont., where she continued her work at Bozeman Deaconess Hospital.
Carol's gift was engaging people. She thrived on experiences with friends and family. Upon meeting someone, she wanted to learn all about them. She was a good listener and questioner. Carol lived on "Carol time" which was not "on time," but as soon as she arrived, the liveliness began. She was upbeat and knowledgeable on so many topics. Carol never met a dog she didn't like. She loved the mountains, rivers, and all the beauty this world offers. Stormy skies were a favorite. She would happily take her dog, the New Yorker magazine, a beverage, and lawn chair and drive to Hyalite Reservoir in Montana or Yellowstone to relish an afternoon.
Upon returning to Madison in 2000, Carol loved being near water and close to a Great Lake. Carol enjoyed her family tremendously. Family gatherings were not to be missed.
She is survived by her siblings, Gregory (Beth) Crews, Madison, and Susie Crews, Oregon; niece, Kathryn (Mike) Emmert; nephew, Reed Crews; great-nieces, Ella and Olivia Emmert; and many friends in Montana and Wisconsin. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A Celebration of Carol's life will be held on Dec. 7, 2018, at 2 p.m., at CATHOLIC MULTICULTURAL CENTER HALL, 5256 Verona Road, Fitchburg. A private burial will be at Riverside Cemetery, Stoughton.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Marfan Foundation (www.marfan.org) or Wisconsin Public Television (wpt.org).