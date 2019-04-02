MADISON - Barbara Cress died on Sunday, March 31, 2019. She was born in Amery, Wis. on Jan. 4, 1933. She grew up in Madison, and graduated from West High. In 1953, she married William Cress at University United Methodist Church in Madison.
She was an elementary school teacher in Michigan and Minnesota, and a graduate with Honors, from Lake Superior State University in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., where she received a bachelor's degree. Barbara also was an organist, a piano teacher, and a member of the American Guild of Organists. She taught many children and adults how to play the piano, and she enhanced worship services, weddings, and memorial services with her music. She was a past member of the Red Cross and a Scout leader in the Girl Scouts of America.
In Michigan, she travelled with ministers to nursing homes to assist with worship services. In 1995, she moved back to Madison to be near family. She volunteered at Oakwood in the gift shop, and she was an Evensong pianist at Good Shepherd church. She also sang in the choir, was a prayer shawl knitter for Hospice, and a seamstress for Lutheran World Relief.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Professor and Mrs. A.O. Follett; her husband, William Cress, Madison; and her two brothers, Allan and John Follett. Barbara is survived by her sons, Thomas Cress, Madison and Daniel Cress, Tennessee; and her daughter, Carrie (Cress), Seelhammer, Minn. There are seven grandchildren, Laurel, Luke, Joseph, Nathaniel, Joshua, Abigail, and Timothy; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and grandnieces and grandnephews.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019, at 11 a.m. at GOOD SHEPHERD LUTHERAN CHURCH, 5701 Raymond Road, Madison. A visitation will be held one half hour before the service. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.