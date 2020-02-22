Crennell, Ean Henry

MADISON - Ean Crennell died peacefully at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. He was born in a rural rectory in Pendock, Worcestershire, England on July 10, 1927, to the Rev. Henry Fraser Crennell and Gladys Mary Crennell. Ean graduated from King's School, Worcester in 1945 and then served for three years in the Royal Air Force, including one year spent in India. He enrolled in medical school at Dublin University (Trinity College) in Ireland in 1949 and while there he met Ruth Blackburn whom he married in 1954. Upon graduation from medical school in 1955, he and Ruth emigrated to Newfoundland, Canada where he completed a one-year internship and then worked in general practice for 18 months before being accepted into an Anesthesiology residency program at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.