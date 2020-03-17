Creitz, Lowell M.

MADISON - Lowell M. Creitz, 89, of Madison passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020 at home. He was born on Feb. 4, 1931, in East Chicago, Ind. to Alford Eugene and Hazel (Miller) Creitz.

He married Joan Harrison on Sept. 6, 1953, in Rochelle, Ill. The couple has two sons, James and Joseph.

Lowell was in the United States Marine Band, "The President's Own," playing the cello for three years. A professor of cello, he played professionally in the Pro Arte Quartet for 25 years at the University of Wisconsin School of Music. He served as the Associate Director of the School of Music after he left the quartet.

After his retirement, Lowell enjoyed traveling and pursuing his interest in art. He had a great interest in painting and sculpture and became an "amateur art historian." Lowell was a Rotarian and belonged to the Downtown Madison Club and was very active in the Youth Exchange program.

He is survived by his wife, Joan; sons, James (Giacometta), and Joseph (Kwan); three granddaughters, Clara Stefani, Anna Valeria, and Sophie; sister, Barbara Creitz; and his niece, Cindy (William) Gee. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial dontations may be made in Lowell's name to the Madison Community Foundation, 111 N. Fairchild Street, Suite 260, Madison 5353703. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service 3610 Speedway Road Madison, Wis. 53705 608-238-3434

