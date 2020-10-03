Creeron, Carolyn E. (Coe)

OKEE, Wis./DELTONA, Fla. — On Sept. 9, 2020, Carolyn Elizabeth Creeron, age 91, died of natural causes in Deland, Fla. She was born to Wayne and Bernice (Butcher) Coe on Aug. 3, 1929, in Madison, Wis. She graduated from Madison East High School in 1946. In 1950, she earned a B.A. in Social Work from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. On Nov. 23, 1950, she married Frank T. Creeron Jr. They were together for 61 years, until Frank's passing in 2012, and raised five wonderful children.

After graduation, Carolyn was employed primarily at Dane County Social Services, where she was a case worker, a social worker and ultimately a social work supervisor. In 1984, she realized a dream. While working full time, she obtained a Masters of Science in Library Science from the University. After retiring from Dane County, she and Frank moved to Deltona, Fla., where she was employed at various area college and medical libraries until her full retirement in 2006.