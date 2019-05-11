MADISON - Eyvonne Crawford-Gray was born July 11, 1955, and peacefully entered into eternal life on May 3, 2019 at Agrace HospiceCare in the presence of her loving husband and family friends.
She will be forever remembered and cherished by her husband, James Gray; two children, daughter, Conswello Crawford (Jeff Wiest), and son, Jameson Gray.
A visitation will be held at FOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 2109 Luann Lane, Madison, on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. A funeral service will be held at ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1905 W. Beltline Highway, Madison, on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at 1 p.m., with a visitation from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.