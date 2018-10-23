WAUNAKEE—Rodney “Pete” Crapp passed away peacefully on Friday Oct. 19, 2018, at the age of 81, after battling dementia. He was born on March 4, 1937, in Madison, to John and Eleanor Crapp. Pete joined the U.S. Navy at the age of 18, and proudly served his country as a Seabee for eight years.
After the military, Pete spent most of his life as a carpenter. There wasn’t much that Pete couldn’t build with some tools and a pile of lumber. He was always the first to show up with a truck full of tools to lend a hand when a friend needed help.
Pete married Eleanor “Ellie” Huotari in 1985, and for 33 years Pete and Ellie were inseparable. In 33 years of marriage, they never spent a night apart. Their love and devotion for each other was evident to anybody who ever met them. Every challenge they encountered, and every joy they experienced they faced together, hand-in-hand. In July 2018, Pete lost his beloved wife Ellie to cancer. They face one last beautiful experience together as they enter eternal life.
Pete is survived by his son, D.J. (Christy) Niemuth; granddaughter, Hope; and sisters, Ruth Ann Bauhs, and Delores Groff. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Eleanor; son, Jeremy; granddaughter, Abby; sister; and seven brothers.
A joint visitation for Pete and Ellie will be held on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., at WINN-CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 5785 Hwy Q, Waunakee, with a joint service immediately following.
