LINDEN / NEW GLARUS—Barbara M. Crapp, age 95, of New Glarus, formerly of Linden, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, at Monroe Clinic Hospital following a brief illness. Barbara was born on Sept. 9, 1923, in Linden Township to John and Gladys (Rule) Harker. She married John C. Crapp of Linden on Feb. 14, 1947. The couple lived in Linden, Mount Horeb and Lake Mills before settling in New Glarus in 1965. Barbara taught fourth and fifth grade in Mount Horeb and Lake Mills and retired from New Glarus after more than twenty years of teaching. John preceded her in death on Sept. 6, 1994.
Barbara was lifelong member of the Linden United Methodist church. She enjoyed reading, gardening, board games and playing cards. Her greatest joy was time spent with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter-in-law, Diane Crapp; a granddaughter, Brenda Daino; and two sisters, Pauline Harker and Virginia Brown. Barbara is survived by two sons, Greg Crapp of Lake Delton and Ted Crapp of New Glarus; two grandchildren, Thor Crapp of Monticello and Cherilyn (Derek) Frank of Verona; three great-grandchildren, Dannielle Sickels (Mathew Holis); Jacob Sickels and Sammie Frank; as well as nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, at LINDEN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH. Pastor Gerhardt Miller will officiate with burial in the Linden Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Friday after 11 a.m. Memorials to the Linden United Methodist Church would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.houckfuneralhomes.com.
