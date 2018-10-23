MONONA—Kent J. Cramer, age 67, of Monona, passed away unexpectedly in his sleep on Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018. He was born on Jan. 1, 1951, in Madison, the son of Victor and Bernice (Libby) Cramer. Kent graduated from Central High School with the class of 1969.
He worked for Cuna for 27 years before retiring in March of 2006. Kent was a member of the OPEIU Local 39 for many years, also holding the position of president during his membership. He enjoyed his retirement by spending time with his family and friends, playing Sheepshead, Cribbage and Euchre, and cheering on the Packers and the Badgers.
Kent is survived by his two daughters, Brandee (Nick) Foulk and Bobbi Cramer; two sons, Kent J. Cramer II and Drew Cramer; four sisters, Barbara Dedrick, Vicki (Robert) Femrite, Denise (Bill) Curtin, and Kim (Bob Ellis) Cramer; brother, Jan Cramer; and sister-in-law, Kathy Cramer. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Scott Cramer; and brother-in-law, Joe Dederick.
A visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018. A Funeral Service will be held at the funeral home, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, with a Celebration of Life to follow at the VFW Post No. 7591, 301 Cottage Grove Road, Madison. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
