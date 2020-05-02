Cramer, Harold R.

MADISON - Harold R. Cramer, age 88, passed away on Sunday, April 26 2020 in Madison, Wis. He was born to Earl and Sarah (Nelson) Cramer on Nov. 30, 1931, in Marinette, Wis.
He grew up in Peshtigo, Wis. on a dairy farm. He served in the U.S. Army from 1954-1956 as a JAG court reporter. He attended the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, where he met and married Virginia Albert on Aug. 27, 1960, in Neenah, Wis. He was president of the student NEA and Kappa Delta Pi. They both graduated with high honors. He received his master’s degree in education from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1962. After teaching and traveling in California, they returned to make Madison their home.
From 1963 to his retirement in 1991, Harold taught at Lapham, Spring Harbor, and Glenn Stephens elementary schools. He also taught Driver’s Education for many years. He owned and managed rental property. Harold was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. To his family and others, he gave limitless love, support, tenderness, humor, and commitment. Harold and his wife always found “oneness” in all they did together. He will always be loved and missed but we know that a life that touches the hearts of others goes on forever.
Harold is survived by his loving wife, Virginia; sons, Paul (Nancy) of Lafayette, Ind., Tom of Madison; and daughter, Sarah (Dirk) Langfoss of Beaver Dam, Wis.; eight grandchildren, Vanessa, Logan, Carlisa, Breanna, and Ryan Cramer; and Brad, Grant, and John Langfoss; four great-grandchildren, Ian, Mila, Lukas Isenbarger, and Korver Cramer. He was preceded in death by his parents and seven siblings.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in the remembrance of Harold to Agrace HospiceCare, this would be greatly appreciated by the family. Agrace HospiceCare staff were beyond gracious and literally living angels on earth to Harold and his family during the last two weeks.
A memorial service will be at a later date. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
