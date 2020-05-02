Craig, Robert G. "Bob"

Born on Aug. 29, 1925 in Radisson, Wis., Bob was the son of Robert W. and Florence G. Craig, who ran an independent family farming operation on a cut-over 40 acres in rural Sawyer County. Throughout his childhood, Bob and his sister Martha helped his parents with the farming operation. Upon graduation from the one-room Radisson schoolhouse at grade 10, Bob relocated to Chippewa Falls to complete high school. Upon graduation as Salutatorian, Bob enlisted in the U.S. Army, becoming a U.S. Army Combat Engineer serving in World War II in Europe.

Returning from the war, Bob studied Civil Engineering at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. As a professional engineer, he specialized in transportation and municipal water treatment facilities. He designed and built several homes. As a contractor, he built a picnic shelter at Lake Farm Park, a Horicon marsh kiosk, Sugar River Trail outhouses and Bearskin Trail bridges. He was an active member of the Madison West Rotary Club and Madison Friends of International Students. He was a self-taught investor, voracious reader, life-master bridge player, competitive bowler and golfer (three “holes in one” in Madison), and an avid bicyclist. He loved to sail, downhill ski, and whitewater canoe. Later in life, he served as the President and bicycling chair for Sports for Active Seniors, a role that took him and many of his friends to rail-trails across the country and to Europe for cycling expeditions that he planned and organized. At the age of 89, his passion in life shifted to competitive contract bridge games. Despite declining health, Bob loved to play bridge until the games were shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. One could say that spending time with family, watching his favorite Wisconsin sports teams, and playing bridge kept him alive.