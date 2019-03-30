MADISON - After waiting nearly three years, our Mom has joined our Dad in his world. They'll celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on Nov. 19, 2019, together.
Patricia "Pat" Craig left our world on March 25, 2019, at Agrace Hospice Center. Mom was born to Laura and Howard Ellis on April 2, 1930, in Madison. She attended Central High School where she met the only man she ever loved, John Craig. They married in 1949, in Dubuque, Iowa and went on to have five children.
She worked for Goodwill Industries of South Central Wisconsin for 23 years, retiring in 1995. She spent her nonworking years taking care of her grandchildren whenever possible or whenever needed. She and Dad had a wonderful life together spending it with family and countless friends. She loved her vacations to Door County and Las Vegas, and when she slowed down some she settled for the dogs in Dubuque, a tradition her daughters carry on to this day.
Mom is survived by her children, Laurie Sokolak, Cindy Craig, Dan (Virginia) Craig, Amy (Mike) Clark, and Carrie (Rick) Brownrigg; grandchildren, Lisa (Tuck) Steil, Kelli Craig, Casey (Mehgan) Clark, Caitlyn (Taylor) Clark, JJ (Julie) Craig, Kyle Brownrigg, and Brett Brownrigg; and great-granddaughter, Maddy Steil. She's also survived by sister-in-law, Inez Kruger; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John; son-in-law, Larry Sokolak; grandchildren, Jessica and DJ; and her siblings, sisters, Frances Younger, Mary Grace Capelle and Phyllis Ellis, and brothers, Dick and John Ellis
We four siblings want to especially show our gratitude to our sister Cindy, as she took the very best care of Mom around the clock and we're forever grateful for that.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 noon on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at ST. PETER'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5001 N. Sherman Ave., with Father Robert Evenson presiding. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to the time of Mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare or Catholic Charities of Wisconsin. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservices.com.
"While we'll miss you dearly Mom, we're grateful you're dancing with Dad again. We love you and thank you both for everything."