Craig Lewis Sauey
On Saturday June 10, 2023 at 1:08 PM Craig Lewis Sauey passed away peacefully in his home.
Craig was escorted out of this world surrounded by his loving wife of 48 years, Bonnie and surrounded by his children, Brett and Chad, daughter-in-law, Taryn, grandchildren: Taylor, Logan, Hudson and Nolen, his great-grandchildren: Crimsyn, Jeremiah and Grayson, and his most loyal dog, Gypsy.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family.